NOTICE OF PROPOSED SALE AND PUBLIC HEARI

NOTICE OF PROPOSED SALE AND PUBLIC HEARING THE DULUTH SEAWAY PORT AUTHORITY proposes to sell a parcel of land in County of St. Louis and State of Minnesota in accordance with Minnesota Statutes § 469.065. The parcel of land is described as follows: The E’ly 164.32 feet of Lot Twenty-one (21), Block Four (4), REARRANGEMENT OF PART OF AIRPARK DIVISION SUBJECT to all matters shown on the face of or as a memorial on Certificate of Title No. 349696.0. Parcel No. 010-0143-00210 Certificate of Title No. 349696.0. SUBJECT to easements and restrictive covenants of record, and SUBJECT to the conditions relating to the use of the land contained in Minnesota Statutes 469.048 through 469.068. The terms and conditions of said sales are available for public inspection from Kevin Beardsley, Chief Financial Officer, Duluth Seaway Port Authority, 802 Garfield Avenue, Duluth, Minnesota. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that a public hearing will be held to hear and determine the advisability of said sale commencing at 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, December 14, 2022, at the Duluth Seaway Port Authority office, 802 Garfield Avenue, Duluth, Minnesota. DULUTH SEAWAY PORT AUTHORITY Deborah DeLuca, Executive Director (Dec. 3, 2022) 127321