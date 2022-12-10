NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF FORECLOSURE SA

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF FORECLOSURE SALE The below referenced sale scheduled for December 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM , has been postponed to January 18, 2023 at 10:00 AM, located at St. Louis County Sheriff`s Office, 100 N. 5th Avenue W., Room 103, Duluth MN 55802, St. Louis MinnesotaThe time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on July 18, 2023, or the next business day if July 18, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Dated: December 10, 2022 Mid America Mortgage, Inc. Marjorie J Holsten #0185899 Attorneys for Mid America Mortgage, Inc. Randall S. Dated: September 6, 2022 Mid America Mortgage, Inc. Marjorie J Holsten #0185899 Attorneys for Mid America Mortgage, Inc. Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Edinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 (952) 232-0052 Our File No. 22MN00063-1 PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 17, 2019 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $125,352.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Albion J Thompson-Parker and Rose Mary Jane Thompson-Parker, Husband and Wife MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Inc., acting solely as nominee for Mid America Mortgage Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100132010021891823 SERVICER: Mid America Mortgage, Inc. LENDER: Mid America Mortgage, Inc. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: St. Louis County Minnesota, Recorder, on May 23, 2019, as Document No. 01355285. ASSIGNED TO: Mid America Mortgage, Inc. by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 05/11/2022 and recorded on 05/27/2022 as Document No. 01443949. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots 11, 12 and 13, Block 12, Proctorknott Townsite. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 223 6TH AVE, PROCTOR, MN 55810 PROPERTY I.D: 185-0010-01940 and 185-0010-01950 and 185-0010-01960 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: St. Louis THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: One Hundred Forty-Seven Thousand Seven Hundred Ninety-Seven and 40/100 ($147,797.40) THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00AM on August 31, 2022 PLACE OF SALE: St. Louis County Sheriff`s Office, 100 N. 5th Avenue W., Room 103, Duluth MN 55802 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 3, 2023, or the next business day if March 3, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: June 30, 2022 Mid America Mortgage, Inc. Randall S. 