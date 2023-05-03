NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FUNDS AVAILABLE Minne

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FUNDS AVAILABLE Minnesota Housing is setting funds aside to make mortgage loans to first time home buyers in certain census tracts located in the following counties: Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Crow Wing, Freeborn, Hennepin, Hubbard, Mower, Nobles, Olmsted, Ramsey, Rice and Saint Louis. Borrowers and properties must meet Minnesota Housing’s maximum income and purchase price limits as well as normal, mortgage industry accepted underwriting requirements. To get a map of these census tracts and details as to funds available, please contact Sondra Breneman at Minnesota Housing at sondra.breneman@state.mn.us or 1-800-710-8871 (May 3, 2023) (#RunDates#) #ADid#