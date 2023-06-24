NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 5, 2003 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $145,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Roy M. Martens, single MORTGAGEE: Bank of America, N.A. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on December 30, 2003 and memorialized upon Certificate of Title No. 17688 as Document Number 32271 in the Office of the County Registrar of Titles of Lake County, Minnesota. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage LLC by assignment recorded on July 25, 2013 as Document Number T000041428 in the Office of the County Registrar of Titles of Lake County, Minnesota. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of Outlots 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7, Silver Cliff Park, Lake County, Minnesota, (said plat being a part of Government Lot 3, Section 15, Township 53 North, Range 10 West of the Fourth Principal Meridian) described as follows: Assuming the west line of said Outlots 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 to bear North 00 degrees 56 minutes 50 seconds East and from the northwest corner of Outlot 3, run South 89 degrees 29 minutes 16 seconds East along the north line of said Outlot 3 a distance of 1316.45 feet to the point of beginning; thence continuing South 89 degrees 29 minutes 16 seconds East along said north line a distance of 246.04 feet to the westerly right of way of Minnesota Trunk Highway No. 61; thence South 14 degrees 33 minutes 21 seconds West along said westerly right of way a distance of 130.57 feet; thence south 17 degrees 14 minutes 59 seconds West along said westerly right of way a distance of 351.46 feet; thence South 23 degrees 37 minutes 51 seconds West along said westerly right of way line a distance of 39.30 feet to the south line of Outlot 7; thence North 89 degrees 29 minutes 16 seconds West along said south line of Outlot 7 a distance of 315.00 feet; thence North 24 degrees 01 minutes 37 seconds East a distance of 544.61 feet to the point of beginning. A.P.N. 29-5361-15150 REGISTERED PROPERTY STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 2025 61 HIGHWAY, TWO HARBORS, MN 55616 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Lake County, Minnesota. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $72,199.58 TRANSACTION AGENT: None NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Bank of America, N.A. RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Nationstar Mortgage LLC TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 29-5361-15150 TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part. PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: Lake County Sheriff’s Office, 613 Third Avenue, Two Harbors, MN 55616. to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is twelve (12) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on August 26, 2024. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None Dated: June 20, 2023 NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC Mortgagee TROTT LAW, P.C. By: /s/ *N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.* Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. Sung Woo Hong, Esq. Attorneys for Mortgagee 25 Dale Street North St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (23-0647-FC01) THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (June 24; July 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2023) 236777