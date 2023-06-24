NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 16, 2018 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $294,467.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Jayson Mcqueary and Amanda Mcqueary, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Lend Smart Mortgage, LLC DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on July 20, 2018 as Document Number 01336926; as modified of record by document recorded on March 4, 2022 as document number 01438617 in the Office of the County Recorder of St. Louis County, Minnesota. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC by assignment recorded on December 14, 2021 as Document Number 01432729 in the Office of the County Recorder of St. Louis County, Minnesota. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of Government Lot Two (2), Section Six (6), Township Fifty (50) North, Range Sixteen (16) West, Saint Louis County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the Northeast corner of said Government Lot 2; thence South 89 degrees 36 minutes 59 seconds West, along the North line of said Government Lot 2 a distance of 485.58 feet; thence South 1 degree 53 minutes 58 seconds West a distance of 425.39 feet; thence South 45 degrees 18 minutes 57 seconds West a distance of 101.85 feet to the point of beginning; thence North 45 degrees 18 minutes 57 seconds East a distance of 101.85 feet; thence North 1 degree 53 minutes 58 seconds East a distance of 425.39 feet to the North Line of said Government 2; thence South 89 degrees 36 minutes 59 seconds West, along the North line of said Government Lot 2 a distance of 485.58 feet to the Northwest corner of the E3/4 of Government Lot 2; thence South 1 degrees 40 minutes 35 seconds West, along said West line a distance of 675.5 feet to the centerline of the existing Seville Road; thence Easterly, along said road centerline a distance of 413.8 feet to the point of intersection with a line that bears South 1 degree 53 minutes 58 seconds West from the point of beginning; thence North 1 degree 53 minutes 58 seconds East, along said line a distance of 188.9 feet to the point of beginning. STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 6959 SEVILLE RD, SAGINAW, MN 55779 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: St. Louis County, Minnesota. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $287,043.97 TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Lend Smart Mortgage, LLC RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Flagstar Bank, N.A. TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 530-0010-00993 TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 1006919-1000051667-6 THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part. PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 23, 2023 at 10:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Room 103, Duluth, MN 55801. to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on February 23, 2024. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None Dated: June 20, 2023 LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC Mortgagee TROTT LAW, P.C. By: /s/ N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. *Sung Woo Hong, Esq.* Attorneys for Mortgagee 25 Dale Street North St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (23-0649-FC01) THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (June 24; July 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2023) 236165