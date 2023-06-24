NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 24, 2001 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $40,500.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Scott B. Yaroscak and Kimberly M. Yaroscak, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Sebring Capital Corporation DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on November 26, 2001 as Document Number 00836214 in the Office of the County Recorder of St. Louis County, Minnesota. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Bankers Trust Company, as Trustee by assignment recorded on September 4, 2002 as Document Number 00867548 in the Office of the County Recorder of St. Louis County, Minnesota; thereafter assigned to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas formerly known as Bankers Trust Company, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2002-KS1 by assignment recorded on May 14, 2013 as Document Number 01213795 in the Office of the County Recorder of St. Louis County, Minnesota; thereafter assigned to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, National Association as successor to Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas f/k/a Bankers Trust Corporation, as Trustee for Residential Asset Securities Corporation, Home Equity Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2002-KS1 by assignment recorded on January 19, 2018 as Document Number 01326176 in the Office of the County Recorder of St. Louis County, Minnesota; thereafter assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as trustee of the NRZ Pass-Through Trust IX by assignment recorded on March 1, 2018 as Document Number 01328586 in the Office of the County Recorder of St. Louis County, Minnesota; thereafter assigned to Atlantica, LLC by assignment recorded on October 15, 2019 as Document Number 01365369 in the Office of the County Recorder of St. Louis County, Minnesota; thereafter assigned to Anthium, LLC by assignment recorded on November 8, 2019 as Document Number 01367195 in the Office of the County Recorder of St. Louis County, Minnesota; thereafter assigned to Arundina, LLC by assignment recorded on November 13, 2019 as Document Number 01367398 in the Office of the County Recorder of St. Louis County, Minnesota. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 11, Block 6, Clark Addition to Chisholm, St. Louis County, Minnesota. STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 504 5TH STREET SW, CHISHOLM, MN 55719 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: St. Louis County, Minnesota. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $66,875.39 TRANSACTION AGENT: None NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Sebring Capital Corporation RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Land Home Financial Services, Inc. TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 020-0085-01020 TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part. PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 23, 2023 at 10:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Room 103, Duluth, MN 55801. to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on February 23, 2024. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: Scott Bryan Yaroscak and Kimberly Marie Yaroscak Dated: June 20, 2023 ARUNDINA, LLC Mortgagee TROTT LAW, P.C. By: /s/ *N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq.* Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. Sung Woo Hong, Esq. Attorneys for Mortgagee 25 Dale Street North St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (23-0489-FC01) THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (June 24; July 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2023) 236151