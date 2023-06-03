NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. Notice is hereby given that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 31, 2017 MORTGAGOR: Caryn A. Frost Ranum, a married woman MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Marketplace Home Mortgage, L.L.C. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: September 11, 2017 Saint Louis County Recorder Document #: 01317233 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Said mortgage was assigned to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing on July 8, 2020, and said assignment was recorded on July 9, 2020 and given document number 01384629. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: LOT SEVENTEEN (17). BLOCK THIRTEEN (13), SECOND ADDITION TO GILBERT, ACCORDING TO THE RECORDED PLAT THEREOF ON FILE AND OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE ST. LOUIS COUNTY RECORDER, STATE OF MINNESOTA; SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS, RESTRICTIONS AND RESERVATIONS OF RECORD, IF ANY; SUBJECT TO PREVIOUS MINERAL RESERVATIONS OF RECORD, IF ANY. PARCEL ID #: 060-0030-00320 PROPERTY ADDRESS: 120 Indiana Ave. W., Gilbert, MN 55741 TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT ID NO.: 1002491-2000094214-9 LENDER OR BROKER: Marketplace Home Mortgage, L.L.C. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: N/A CURRENT MORTGAGE SERVICER: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Saint Louis ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $57,931.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $54,282.66 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no Mortgagors have been released from financial obligation on said Mortgage; that no action or proceeding has been instituted by law to recover that debt secured by said Mortgage, or any part thereof; that all conditions precedent to foreclose of the Mortgage and acceleration of the debt secures thereby have been fulfilled; PURSUANT to the power of sale therein contained, said Mortgage will be foreclosed and the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 8, 2023, at 10:00 am PLACE OF SALE: St. Louis County Sheriff Office, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Room 103, Duluth, MN 55802 to pay the debt the debt then secured by the Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of sale by the mortgagor, their personal representatives or assigns. DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 of the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes sections 580.23 is December 8, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is Saturday, Sunday, or a legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m. MORTGAGOR RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Dated: April 6, 2023 NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Mortgagee Kenneth J. Johnson Minnesota State Bar No. 0246074 Johnson, Blumberg & Associates, LLC Attorney for Mortgagee 30 N. LaSalle St., Suite 3650 Chicago, IL 60602 Phone 312-541-9710 Fax 312-541-9711 NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced mortgage foreclosure sale originally scheduled to be held on June 8, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., has been postponed by the mortgagee to July 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., at the St. Louis County Sheriff Office, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Room 103, Duluth, MN 55802. DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 nor the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes section 580.23 is 01/20/2024 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m. Dated: May 25, 2023 Kenneth J. Johnson Minnesota State Bar No. 0246074 Johnson, Blumberg & Associates, LLC Attorney for Mortgagee 30 N. LaSalle St., Ste. 3650 Chicago, IL 60602 Phone 312-541-9710 Fax 312-541-9711 (June 3, 2023) 230025