NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 6, 2005 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $112,500.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Patrick Adolphson, a single person MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Countrywide Home Loans, Inc. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on December 19, 2005 as Document Number 01004536 in the Office of the County Recorder of St. Louis County, Minnesota. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Ditech Financial LLC by assignment recorded on January 11, 2016 as Document Number 01277462 in the Office of the County Recorder of St. Louis County, Minnesota; thereafter assigned to New Residential Mortgage LLC by assignment recorded on January 23, 2019 as Document Number 01348762 in the Office of the County Recorder of St. Louis County, Minnesota; thereafter assigned to Federal National Mortgage Association by assignment recorded on January 19, 2022 as Document Number 01435527 in the Office of the County Recorder of St. Louis County, Minnesota; thereafter assigned to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. by assignment recorded on December 29, 2021 as Document Number 01433997 in the Office of the County Recorder of St. Louis County, Minnesota. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (NW 1/4 of NE 1/4), Section Eleven (11), Township Forty-Nine (49) North of Range Fifteen (15) West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, St. Louis County, Minnesota, described as follows, to wit: commencing at the North Quarter corner of said section 11, going thence in a Southerly direction along the West line of said NW 1/4 of NE 1/4 510.0 feet to a point; going thence in an Easterly direction at an angle of 90 degrees 11 minutes from said last described course for a distance of 33.00 feet to the point of beginning; thence continuing in an Easterly direction along said course for a distance of 150.00 feet to a point; going thence in a Southerly direction at an angle of 90 degrees 11 minutes from said last described course a distance of 75.00 feet to a point; going thence in a Westerly direction at an angle of 89 degrees 49 minutes from said last described course for a distance of 150.00 feet to a point; going thence in a Northerly direction at an angle of 90 degrees 11 minutes from said last described course for a distance of 75.00 feet to the point of beginning. STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 3014 N 85TH AVE W, DULUTH, MN 55810 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: St. Louis County, Minnesota. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $78,541.38 TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Countrywide Home Loans, Inc. RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Rushmore Loan Management Services, LLC TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 010-2741-00875 TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 1000157-0005990879-4 THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part. PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Room 103, Duluth, MN 55801. to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on January 26, 2024. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None Dated: May 24, 2023 J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISITION CORP. Mortgagee TROTT LAW, P.C. By: /s/ N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. *Sung Woo Hong, Esq.* Attorneys for Mortgagee 25 Dale Street North St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (23-0564-FC01) THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (May 27; June 3, 10, 17, & 24; July 1, 2023) 227713