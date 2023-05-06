NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 6, 2015 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $188,522.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Cally K. Olson and Wade Olson, wife and husband MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Mortgage Lenders of America, LLC DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on April 2, 2015 and memorialized upon Certificate of Title No. 335141.0 as Document Number 955797.0; as modified of record by document recorded on January 3, 2017 as Document Number 980510.0; thereafter modified of record by document recorded on January 14, 2020 as Document Number 1019562.0 in the Office of the County Registrar of Titles of St. Louis County, Minnesota. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. by assignment recorded on February 11, 2016 as Document Number 967693.0 in the Office of the County Registrar of Titles of St. Louis County, Minnesota. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The land referred to herein below is situated in the County of St. Louis, State of Minnesota, and is described as follows: Lot 15 Block 88 London Addition to Duluth Lot 16 Block 88 London Addition to Duluth Except minerals to lot 15. St. Louis County, Minnesota. (Torrens Property) (PIN 010-3030-03160). REGISTERED PROPERTY STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 5001 E SUPERIOR ST, DULUTH, MN 55804 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: St. Louis County, Minnesota. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $201,509.71 TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Mortgage Lenders of America, LLC RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 010-3030-03160 TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 1002782-0000147552-3 THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part. PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Room 103, Duluth, MN 55801. to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on November 17, 2023. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None Dated: March 20, 2023 WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. Mortgagee TROTT LAW, P.C. By: /s/ N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. *Sung Woo Hong, Esq.* Attorneys for Mortgagee 25 Dale Street North St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (22-1430-FC01) THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the mortgage foreclosure sale referred to in the foregoing Notice of Mortgage Foreclosure Sale has been postponed to: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 19, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Room 103, Duluth, MN 55801. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on January 19, 2024. Dated: May 03, 2023 WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. Mortgagee TROTT LAW, P.C. By: /s/ N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. *Sung Woo Hong, Esq.* 25 Dale Street North St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (22-1430-FC01) (May 6, 2023) 221682