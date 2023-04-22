NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 24, 2004 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $53,236.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Penny R. Lee, a single person MORTGAGEE: Summit Mortgage Corporation DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on October 22, 2004 as Document Number 00961955 in the Office of the County Recorder of St. Louis County, Minnesota. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Minnesota Housing Finance Agency by assignment recorded on October 22, 2004 as Document Number 00961956 in the Office of the County Recorder of St. Louis County, Minnesota. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots 16 and 17, Block 1, Parkview Addition to the Village of Hibbing, St. Louis County, Minnesota. STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 2821 FIRST AVENUE, HIBBING, MN 55746 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: St. Louis County, Minnesota. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $30,202.45 TRANSACTION AGENT: None NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Summit Mortgage Corporation RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 140-0160-00170 TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part. PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Room 103, Duluth, MN 55801. to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is twelve (12) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on June 14, 2024. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None Dated: April 18, 2023 MINNESOTA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY Mortgagee TROTT LAW, P.C. By: /s/ N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. *Sung Woo Hong, Esq.* Attorneys for Mortgagee 25 Dale Street North St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (23-0443-FC01) THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (April 22 & 29; May 6, 13, 20 & 27, 2023) 215513