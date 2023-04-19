NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 7, 2016 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $364,300.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Joanne K. Intveld, a single person MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on July 22, 2016 as Document Number 01289285 in the Office of the County Recorder of St. Louis County, Minnesota. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: None. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The East Half of the Southwest Quarter (E1/2 SW1/4), Section 8, Township 62, Range 20, St. Louis County, Minnesota. Except: That part of Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter in Section 8, Township 62 North, Range 20 West, shown as Parcel 87 on Minnesota Department of Transportation Right of Way Plat Numbered 69-183 as the same is on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for St. Louis County, Minnesota. STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 11625 HWY 1, COOK, MN 55723 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: St. Louis County, Minnesota. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $283,548.63 TRANSACTION AGENT: None NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 430-0010-01260 and 430-0010-01290 TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part. PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 07, 2023 at 10:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Room 103, Duluth, MN 55801. to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on December 7, 2023. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None Dated: April 13, 2023 WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. Mortgagee TROTT LAW, P.C. By: /s/ N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. *Sung Woo Hong, Esq.* Attorneys for Mortgagee 25 Dale Street North St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (23-0295-FC01) THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (April 19, 26; May 3, 10, 17, 24, 2023) 214016