NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 12, 2018 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $199,405.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Bradley J. Nikunen and Laurissa J. Nikunen, married to each other MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on June 22, 2018 as Document Number 01335137; as modified of record by document recorded on June 1, 2022 as Document Number 01444164 in the Office of the County Recorder of St. Louis County, Minnesota. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: None. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of Southeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4 of SE 1/4), Section One (1), Township Fifty (50), North of Range Sixteen (16), West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, lying Westerly of a line parallel with the East line of said SE 1/4 of SE 1/4 and 1211.06 feet Westerly thereof measured along the South line of said SE 1/4 of SE 1/4 And to that part of Southeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4 of SE 1/4), Section One (1), Township Fifty (50), North of Range Sixteen (16), West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, described as follows: Beginning at a point on the South line of the SE 1/4 of the SE 1/4, of Section 1 a distance of 1106.71 feet Westerly of the Southeast Corner of said 1/16 Section thence Northerly at right angles to said South line of Section 1 a distance of 1312.45 feet more or less to the North line of said 1/16 Section, thence Westerly a distance of 104.35 feet to a point, thence Southerly at right angles to the North line of said 1/16 Section for a distance of 1311.5 feet more or less to the South line of said 1/16 Section thence Easterly along the South line of Section 1 for a distance of 104.35 feet to the point of beginning, St. Louis County, Minnesota A.P.N. 530-0010-00210. STREET ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 5947 ROSE RD, DULUTH, MN 55810 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: St. Louis County, Minnesota. THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: $207,503.02 TRANSACTION AGENT: None NAME OF MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. RESIDENTIAL SERVICER: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 530-0010-00210 TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: None THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt then remaining secured by such mortgage, or any part thereof, or, if the action or proceeding has been instituted, that the same has been discontinued, or that an execution upon the judgment rendered therein has been returned unsatisfied, in whole or in part. PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM. PLACE OF SALE: St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Room 103, Duluth, MN 55801. to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of sale. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: Unless said mortgage is reinstated or the property redeemed, or unless the time for redemption is reduced by judicial order, you must vacate the premises by 11:59 p.m. on November 17, 2023. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None Dated: March 21, 2023 WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. Mortgagee TROTT LAW, P.C. By: /s/ N. Kibongni Fondungallah, Esq. Samuel R. Coleman, Esq. *Sung Woo Hong, Esq.* Attorneys for Mortgagee 25 Dale Street North St. Paul, MN 55102 (651) 209-9760 (23-0308-FC01) THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (March 25; Aril 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2023) 206962