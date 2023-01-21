NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. Notice is hereby given that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 29, 2005 MORTGAGOR: Earl Christianson, husband and Donna Christianson, wife MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: September 1, 2005 Saint Louis County Registrar of Titles Document #: 803646.0 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Said mortgage was assigned to NEWREZ LLC D/B/A SHELLPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING on May 5, 2020 and said assignment was recorded on May 12, 2020 and given document number 1023333.0 and subsequently assigned to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity, but solely as Trustee of Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust 2021-RP3 on March 17, 2022 and said assignment was recorded on March 21, 2022 and given document number 1054629.0. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: EAST HALF OF SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF NORTHEAST QUARTER (E1/2 OF SW1/4 OF NE1/4), SECTION 7, TOWNSHIP 51, RANGE 14 ACCORDING TO THE U.S. GOVERNMENT SURVEY THEREOF. LESS AND EXCEPTING: East Half of Southwest Quarter of Northeast Quarter (E1/2 of E1/2 of SW1/4 of NE1/4), Section (7), Township fifty-one (51), Range Fourteen (14), according to the U.S. Government Survey thereof, St. Louis County, Minnesota. The Torrens Certificate No. is 306138.0 PARCEL ID #: 520-0011-00790 PROPERTY ADDRESS: 4561 McComber Road, Duluth, MN 55803 TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT ID NO.: 100010402019425960 LENDER OR BROKER: Suntrust Mortgage, Inc. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR: N/A CURRENT MORTGAGE SERVICER: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Saint Louis ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $112,000.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $92,750.28 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no Mortgagors have been released from financial obligation on said Mortgage; that no action or proceeding has been instituted by law to recover that debt secured by said Mortgage, or any part thereof; that all conditions precedent to foreclose of the Mortgage and acceleration of the debt secures thereby have been fulfilled; PURSUANT to the power of sale therein contained, said Mortgage will be foreclosed and the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 16, 2023, at 10:00 am PLACE OF SALE: St. Louis County Sheriff Office, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Room 103, Duluth, MN 55802 to pay the debt the debt then secured by the Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of sale by the mortgagor, their personal representatives or assigns. DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 of the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes sections 580.23 is September 16, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is Saturday, Sunday, or a legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m. MORTGAGOR RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Dated: January 19, 2023 U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in ts individual capacity, but solely as Owner Trustee for Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust2021-RP3 Mortgagee Kenneth J. Johnson Minnesota State Bar No. 0246074 Johnson, Blumberg & Associates, LLC Attorney for Mortgagee 30 N. LaSalle St., Suite 3650 Chicago, IL 60602 Phone 312-541-9710 Fax 312-541-9711 (Jan 21 & 28; Feb 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2023) 170045