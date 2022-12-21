NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. Notice is hereby given that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 14, 2006 MORTGAGOR: Waylon Watters, single man MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: December 5, 2006 Saint Louis County Registrar of Titles Document #: 828341.0 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Said mortgage was assigned to THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWABS INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-24 on May 21, 2018 and said assignment was recorded on May 24, 2018 and given document number 998307.0. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: ALL THAT PART OF NORTHEAST QUARTER OF NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE 1/4 OF NE 1/4), LYING WEST OF COUNTY-STATE AID HIGHWAY NO. 4, SECTION THIRTY-ONE (31), TOWNSHIP FIFTY-TWO (52), RANGE FOURTEEN (14) WEST OF THE FOURTH PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREO The Torrens Certificate No. is 282791.0 PARCEL ID #: 375-0010-06055 PROPERTY ADDRESS: 6063 Rice Lake Road, Duluth, MN 55803 TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT ID NO.: 1002489-0610003441-0 CURRENT MORTGAGE SERVICER: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Saint Louis ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $130,400.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $126,320.77 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no Mortgagors have been released from financial obligation on said Mortgage; that no action or proceeding has been instituted by law to recover that debt secured by said Mortgage, or any part thereof; that all conditions precedent to foreclose of the Mortgage and acceleration of the debt secures thereby have been fulfilled; PURSUANT to the power of sale therein contained, said Mortgage will be foreclosed and the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 11, 2023, at 10:00 am PLACE OF SALE: St. Louis County Sheriff Office, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Room 103, Duluth, MN 55802 to pay the debt the debt then secured by the Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of sale by the mortgagor, their personal representatives or assigns. DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Minnesota Statutes section 580.30 of the property redeemed under Minnesota Statutes sections 580.23 is July 11, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. If the foregoing date is Saturday, Sunday, or a legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m. MORTGAGOR RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Dated: November 18, 2022 THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWABS INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-24 Mortgagee Kenneth J. Johnson Minnesota State Bar No. 0246074 Johnson, Blumberg & Associates, LLC Attorney for Mortgagee 30 N. LaSalle St., Suite 3650 Chicago, IL 60602 Phone 312-541-9710 Fax 312-541-9711 (Nov. 23, 30 & Dec. 7, 12, 21, 28, 2022)