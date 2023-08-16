NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTI

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 26, 2018 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $138,400.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Joseph R. Leeper, a single man MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registrations Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Republic Bank, Inc., its successors and assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: August 7, 2018, St. Louis County Registrar of Titles Document Number: 1001184.0 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association Dated: February 28, 2023 Recorded: March 2, 2023, St. Louis County Registrar of Titles Document Number: 1066399.0 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1011065-3300166152-8 Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Republic Bank, Inc. Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association CERTIFICATE OF TITLE NUMBER: 346666.0 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: St. Louis Property Address: 5323 Wyoming Street, Duluth, MN 55804 Tax Parcel ID Number: 010-0790-06520 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 652 Crosley Park Addition to Duluth Lot 653 Crosley Park Addition to Duluth, St. Louis County, Minnesota AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $121,358.39 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: October 04, 2023, at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Room 103, Duluth, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on April 4, 2024, or the next business day if April 4, 2024, falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: August 11, 2023 MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 053333-F1 (Aug. 16, 23 & 30; Sept. 6, 13 & 20, 2023) 250044