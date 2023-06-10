NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTI

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: January 25, 2017 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $63,780.00 MORTGAGOR(S): George E. Anderson and Mabelline Anderson, husband and wife, as joint tenants MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Resolute Bank, its successors and assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: March 3, 2017, St. Louis County Recorder Document Number: 1305155 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company, LLC Dated: August 17, 2022 Recorded: August 29, 2022, St. Louis County Recorder Document Number: 01450801 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Resolute Bank, its successors and assigns Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 101310921612140184 Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Resolute Bank Residential Mortgage Servicer: American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company, LLC COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: St. Louis Property Address: 612 S Second Street, Tower, MN 55790 Tax Parcel ID Number: 080-0010-02940 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots Six (6) and Seven (7), Block Twenty-five (25), Tower, Saint Louis County, Minnesota AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $63,536.77 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: July 26, 2023, at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Room 103, Duluth, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on January 26, 2024, or the next business day if January 26, 2024, falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: June 5, 2023 MORTGAGEE: American Neighborhood Mortgage Acceptance Company, LLC Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 051349-F1 (June 10, 17, 24; July 1, 8 & 15, 2023) 232534