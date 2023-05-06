NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTI

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 16, 2009 MAXIMUM PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $780,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Richard A. Lien and Claudia L. Lien, Both Single, as tenants in common each an undivided 1/2 interest MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: September 23, 2009 St. Louis County Recorder Document Number: 01118711 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dated: December 15, 2016 Recorded: December 15, 2016 St. Louis County Recorder Document Number: 01300174 And assigned to: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee of Reliant Trust Dated: November 4, 2022 Recorded: November 29, 2022 St. Louis County Recorder Document Number: 01457301 Transaction Agent: Not Applicable Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Residential Mortgage Servicer: PHH Mortgage Corporation COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: St. Louis Property Address: 5100 Dickerman Rd, Saginaw, MN 55779 Tax Parcel ID Number: 380-0090-00100 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Nine (9), GRAND LAKE VILLAS, Excepting therefrom the following portions: Beginning at a point on the Westerly line of Lot 9, 200 feet Southerly of the North line of said Lot, thence Northerly along the Westerly line to its intersection with the Northerly line of said Lot 9, thence Easterly along the Northerly line of said Lot a distance of 75 feet, thence Southwesterly in a straight line to the point of beginning; Beginning at the Northeast corner of Lot 9, Grand Lake Villas, thence West along the North line of said Lot 9, a distance of 20 feet, thence South and parallel with the East line of said Lot 9, a distance of 360 feet to a point; thence Southwesterly in a straight line to a point on the shore of Grand Lake, 200 feet distant in a straight line from the Southeast corner of said Lot 9, thence Southeasterly in a meandered line along the shore line of Grand Lake to the Southeast corner of said Lot 9; thence North along the East line of said Lot 9 to the place of beginning AND That portion of Lot 10, GRAND LAKE VILLAS which lies within the following described boundaries: Beginning at a point on the Easterly line of said Lot 10, 200 feet Southerly from the Northeasterly corner thereof, thence Southerly on said Easterly line of said Lot 10 and prolongation thereof to its intersection with the Southerly Line of Section 19, Township 51, Range 16, thence Westerly on said Southerly Section line a distance of 75 feet to a point, thence Northeasterly in a straight line to the point of beginning, all according to the recorded plat thereof AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $768,600.29 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Room 103, Duluth, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on June 21, 2024, or the next business day if June 21, 2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: May 4, 2023 MORTGAGEE: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee of Reliant Trust Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 051764-F1 (May 6, 13, 20 & 27; June 3 & 10, 2023) 221690