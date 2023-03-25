NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTI

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 20, 2020 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $163,800.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Benjamin Rose a single person MORTGAGEE: Compeer Financial, FLCA DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: November 30, 2020 St. Louis County Recorder Document Number: 01396923 Transaction Agent: Not Applicable Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Compeer Financial, FLCA Residential Mortgage Servicer: Compeer Financial, FLCA COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: St. Louis Property Address: 6307 Industrial Rd, Saginaw, MN 55779 Tax Parcel ID Number: 380-0010-03310 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The East half of the South Half of the South Half of the Southeast quarter of the Southeast quarter (E 1/2 of the S 1/2 of S 1/2 of SE 1/4 of SE 1/4) Section 15, Township 51, Range 16 according to the United States Government Survey thereof, St. Louis County, Minnesota AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $174,821.02 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Room 103, Duluth, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on September 1, 2023, or the next business day if September 1, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: January 12, 2023 MORTGAGEE: Compeer Financial, FLCA Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 050816-F1 NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for March 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to April 5, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the St. Louis County Sheriff`s office, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Room 103, Duluth, Minnesota in said County and State. DATED: February 27, 2023 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Compeer Financial, FLCA NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for April 5, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to May 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the St. Louis County Sheriff`s office, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Room 103, Duluth, Minnesota in said County and State. DATED: March 22, 2023 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Compeer Financial, FLCA Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 050816-F1 (March 25, 2023) 207054