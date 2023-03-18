NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTI

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 6, 1997 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $64,966.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Paul N. Guggenheimer, a single person and James Guggenheimer, a married person, married to Constance F. Guggenheimer MORTGAGEE: First Minnesota Mortgage Corp DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: December 9, 1997 St. Louis County Registrar of Titles Document Number: 637538.0 LOAN MODIFICATION: Dated: June 1, 2002 Recorded: June 24, 2002 Document Number: 725768.0 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: Firstar Home Mortgage Corporation Dated: October 20, 1997 Recorded: December 9, 1997 St. Louis County Registrar of Titles Document Number: 637539.0 And assigned to: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Dated: May 4, 1998 Recorded: September 4, 1998 St. Louis County Registrar of Titles Document Number: 650671.0 And assigned to: Principal Residential Mortgage, Inc., an Iowa Corporation Dated: March 8, 2001 Recorded: March 1, 2002 St. Louis County Registrar of Titles Document Number: 718957.0 And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage LLC Dated: February 14, 2023 Recorded: March 2, 2023 St. Louis County Registrar of Titles Document Number: 1066400.0 Transaction Agent: Not Applicable Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: First Minnesota Mortgage Corp Residential Mortgage Servicer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC CERTIFICATE OF TITLE NUMBER: 287015.0 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: St. Louis Property Address: 1017 West 6th Street, Duluth, MN 55806 Tax Parcel ID Number: 010-1310-01030 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 169, Block 70, Duluth Proper 3rd Division AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $58,710.27 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: May 03, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Room 103, Duluth, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on November 3, 2023, or the next business day if November 3, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: March 15, 2023 MORTGAGEE: Nationstar Mortgage LLC Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 051666-F1 (March 18, 25; April 1, 8, 15, 22, 2023) 204732