NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTI

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of that certain Mortgage dated March 5, 2007, executed by AA Hospitality Northshore LLC, a Minnesota limited liability company, as Mortgagor, to Home Federal Savings Bank, as Mortgagee, filed for record in the office of the County Recorder in and for the County of St. Louis, State of Minnesota, on March 7, 2007, as Document No. 1044804 (the “Mortgage”); that the Mortgage was assigned to Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Zions First National Bank, as successor in interest to Zions First National Bank, a national banking association (the “Current Mortgagee”), by Assignment of Mortgage & Assignment of Assignment of Rents dated October 30, 2007, filed for record on December 11, 2007, as Document No. 1069582; the Mortgage being upon Abstract Land; that the original principal amount secured by the Mortgage was $1,479,494.00; that no Mortgagors have been released from financial obligation on the Mortgage; that no action or proceeding has been instituted by law to recover the debt secured by the Mortgage or any part thereof; that there is due and claimed to be due upon the Mortgage including interest to the date of this Notice, the sum of Seven Hundred Sixty-Nine Thousand Four Hundred Thirty-Five and 92/100 Dollars ($769,435.92); that the holder of the Mortgage has complied with all conditions precedent to foreclosure of the Mortgage and acceleration of the debts secured thereby and all notice and other requirements of applicable statutes have been fulfilled; and that pursuant to the power of sale contained in the Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed and a tract of land lying and being in the County of St. Louis, State of Minnesota, described as follows, to-wit: All that part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NE ¼ of SE ¼) Section Fifteen (15) Township Forty Nine (49) North of Range Fifteen (15) West of the Fourth Principal meridian, lying Northerly of Interstate 35 Frontage Road known as Westgate Boulevard, described as follows: Commencing at the Northeast Corner of said NE ¼ of SE ¼, thence Westerly along the North line of said NE1/4 of SE1/4 327.68 feet to the Northwest corner of the E1/2 of NE1/4 of NE1/4 of SE1/4 of said Section 15, said corner being the point of beginning; thence continuing Westerly, along said North line 319.75 feet; thence deflect 89 degrees 57 minutes to the left in a Southerly direction along a line parallel to the West line of said E1/2 of NE1/4 of NE1/4 of SE1/4, 150.0 feet; thence deflect 76 degrees 15 minutes 43 seconds to the right in a Southwesterly direction 211.29 feet; thence deflect 76 degrees 15 minutes 43 seconds to the left in a Southerly direction, 293.63 feet; thence deflect 97 degrees 41 minutes to the left in a Northeasterly direction 1.56 feet; thence Northeasterly 89.33 feet along a tangential curve concave to the North having a radius of 1849.86 feet and a central angle of 2 degrees 46 minutes; thence Northeasterly along the tangent to the last described curve 259.56 feet; thence deflect 79 degrees 33 minutes to the left in a Northerly direction along a line parallel to the West line of said E1/2 of NE1/4 of NE1/4 of SE1/4 294.38 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees 00 minutes to the right in an Easterly direction 180.0 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees 00 minutes to the left in a Northerly direction along said West line of the E1/2 of NE1/4 of NE1/4 of SE1/4 138.35 feet to the point of beginning. AND All that part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (NE ¼ of SE ¼) Section Fifteen (15), Township Forty Nine (49) North, Range Fifteen (15) West of the Fourth Principal Meridian lying Northerly of Interstate 35 Frontage Road known as Westgate Boulevard and more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Northeast corner of said NE1/4 of SE1/4, thence Westerly along the North line of said Northeast Quarter of Southeast Quarter a distance of 327.68 feet; thence deflect 89 degrees 57 minutes to the left in a Southerly direction, along the West line of the E1/2 of NE1/4 of NE1/4 of SE1/4 of said Section 15, a distance of 138.35 feet to the point of beginning; thence deflect 90 degrees 00 minutes to the right in a Westerly direction, a distance of 180.00 feet; thence deflect 90 degrees 00 minutes to the left in a Southerly direction a distance of 294.38 feet; thence deflect 100 degrees 27 minutes to the left in an Easterly direction along the Northerly right-of-way line of said Westgate Boulevard, a distance of 183.04 feet; thence deflect 79 degrees 33 minutes to the left in a Northerly direction, along the said West line of the E1/2 of NE1/4 of NE1/4 of SE1/4 a distance of 261.18 feet to the point of beginning, according to the United States Government Survey thereof. together with all existing or subsequently erected or affixed buildings, improvements and fixtures; all easements, rights of way, and appurtenances; all water, water rights, watercourses and ditch rights (including stock in utilities with ditch or irrigation rights); and all other rights, royalties, and profits relating to the real property, including without limitation all minerals, oil, gas, geothermal and similar matters; PROPERTY ADDRESS: 9315 Westgate Blvd., Proctor, MN, 55810 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBERS: 185-0240-01070 185-0240-01072 (such real and personal property collectively, the “Mortgaged Property”) will be sold by the St. Louis County Sheriff, State of Minnesota, at public auction on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the office of the St. Louis County Sheriff located at Sheriff’s Main Civil Office, Room 103, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Duluth, MN 55802, in said county and state, to pay the debt then secured by the Mortgage and taxes, if any, on the Mortgaged Property, and the costs, attorneys’ fees and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by the Mortgagor, or Mortgagor’s personal representatives or assigns is twelve (12) months after the date of sale. Dated: March 6, 2023 Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Zions First National Bank, Mortgagee Attorneys for Mortgage: Amy J. Swedberg, Esq. (Reg. No. 271019) MASLON LLP 3300 Wells Fargo Center 90 South 7th Street Minneapolis, MN 55402-4140 Telephone: (612) 672-8200 (March 11, 18, & 25; April 1, 8 & 15, 2023) 202470