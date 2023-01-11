NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTI

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: January 26, 2005 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $196,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Russell D Lamppa and, Danielle M Lamppa, Husband and Wife MORTGAGEE: Washington Mutual Bank, FA DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: February 10, 2005 St. Louis County Recorder Document Number: 00972960 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: Wells Fargo Bank, NA Dated: February 23, 2007 Recorded: March 7, 2007 St. Louis County Recorder Document Number: 01044816 And assigned to: MCLP Asset Company, Inc. Dated: August 11, 2022 Recorded: August 11, 2022 St. Louis County Recorder Document Number: 01449566 Transaction Agent: Not Applicable Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Washington Mutual Bank, FA Residential Mortgage Servicer: Selene Finance LP COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: St. Louis Property Address: 7613 Peel Rd, Britt, MN 55710 Tax Parcel ID Number: 713-0015-00403; 713-0015-00405; 713-0015-00406; 713-0015-00615 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The Southerly 416 ft. of the Westerly 208 ft. of the Easterly 416 ft., all in the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 60, North of Range 18, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian; AND All that part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 60, North of Range 18, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, described as follows: Starting at the Southwest corner of said Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of said Section 21; thence East along the Southerly line of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of said Section 21, a distance of approximately 210 ft. to the centerline of the Peel Road, known as County Highway No. 240 and commonly called Old Trunk Highway No. 53; thence in a general Northwesterly direction along the centerline of said County Highway No. 240, a distance of approximately 470 ft. to a point on the West line of said Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of said Section 21; thence South along the West line of said Northwest Quarter of Southwest Quarter of said Section 21, a distance of approximately 450 ft. to the Point of Beginning; AND The Southerly 416 ft. of the Easterly 208 ft. of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 60, North of Range 18, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, according to the U.S. Government Survey thereof. EXCEPT a triangular parcel of land in the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 60, North of Range 18, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, described as follows: That part of the above-described forty lying North of the South 466 ft. West of the right-of-way of County Road No. 240; AND A strip of land 50 ft. in width in the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 60, North of Range 18, West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, described as follows: That part of the above-described forty being the Northerly 50 ft. of the South 466 ft. of the East 416 ft. AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $175,326.07 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 01, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Room 103, Duluth, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 29, 2023, or the next business day if August 29, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: January 6, 2023 MORTGAGEE: MCLP Asset Company, Inc. Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 052060-F1 (Jan. 11, 18 & 25; Feb. 1, 8 & 15, 2023) 152715