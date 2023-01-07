NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTI

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 24, 2007 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $75,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Jason E Holm a single man MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Rescue Mortgage Inc., dba Mortgage Depot, its successors and assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: September 13, 2007 St. Louis County Recorder Document Number: 01062661 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: FirstKey Mortgage, LLC Dated: October 20, 2022 Recorded: November 9, 2022 St. Louis County Recorder Document Number: 01456121 And assigned to: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2018-1, U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee Dated: October 20, 2022 Recorded: November 9, 2022 St. Louis County Recorder Document Number: 01456122 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1002489-0707005121-0 Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Rescue Mortgage Inc., dba Mortgage Depot Residential Mortgage Servicer: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: St. Louis Property Address: 7555 Koski Rd, Embarrass, MN 55732 Tax Parcel ID Number: 330-0010-03080 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The South One-half of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (S1/2 of NE1/4 of SE1/4), Section Twenty-one (21), Township Sixty (60) North, Range Fifteen (15) West of the Fourth Principal Meridian, St. Louis County, Minnesota, according to the United States Government Survey thereof, on file and of record in the office of the County Recorder in and for St. Louis County, Minnesota SUBJECT to mining and mineral reservations of record SUBJECT to easements, restrictions and reservations of record AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $58,630.62 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: March 01, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Room 103, Duluth, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 29, 2023, or the next business day if August 29, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: January 4, 2023 MORTGAGEE: Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2018-1, U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 051907-F1 (Jan 7, 14, 21 & 28; Feb 4 & 11, 2023) 148891