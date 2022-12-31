NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTI

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 30, 2006 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $159,500.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Mary H Guist, A Single Woman MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for North Shore Bank of Commerce, its successors and assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: September 6, 2006 St. Louis County Registrar of Titles Document Number: 823758.0 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: Bank of America, N.A. Dated: January 11, 2013 Recorded: March 11, 2013 St. Louis County Registrar of Titles Document Number: 927925.0 And assigned to: U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust Dated: March 8, 2017 Recorded: March 14, 2017 St. Louis County Registrar of Titles Document Number: 982996.0 And assigned to: Goldman Sachs Mortgage Company Dated: November 3, 2021 Recorded: December 16, 2021 St. Louis County Registrar of Titles Document Number: 1051061.0 And assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as indenture trustee, for the holders of the CIM Trust 2020-R1, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2020-R1 Dated: November 3, 2022 Recorded: November 18, 2022 St. Louis County Registrar of Titles Document Number: 1063667.0 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100382000000005427 Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: North Shore Bank of Commerce Residential Mortgage Servicer: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. CERTIFICATE OF TITLE NUMBER: 349839.0 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: St. Louis Property Address: 506 N Arlington Ave, Duluth, MN 55811 Tax Parcel ID Number: 010-0400-00270 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: That part of Lot Ten (10), Block Two (2), Central Acres, Second Division, lying South of a line drawn directly from a point 103.75 feet North of the Southwest corner of said Lot 10 to a point 101.77 feet North of the Southeast corner of said Lot 8 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $149,382.00 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 22, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Room 103, Duluth, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 23, 2023, or the next business day if August 23, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: December 29, 2022 MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as indenture trustee, for the holders of the CIM Trust 2020-R1, Mortgage-Backed Notes, Series 2020-R1 Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 050932-F1 (Dec 31, 2022; Jan 7, 14, 21 & 28; Feb. 4, 2023) 144551