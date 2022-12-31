NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTI

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 19, 2016 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $93,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Joyce Arlene Manney, unmarried MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: June 24, 2016 St. Louis County Recorder Document Number: 01287396 Transaction Agent: Not Applicable Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: U.S. Bank National Association Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank Consumer Finance COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: St. Louis Property Address: 1808 25th St E Apt C, Hibbing, MN 55746-3302 Tax Parcel ID Number: 140-0030-00420 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Nine (9) Block Two (2) Aviators Field Addition to the City of Hibbing, St. Louis County, Minnesota AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $88,196.53 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Room 103, Duluth, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 22, 2022, or the next business day if December 22, 2022 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: March 22, 2022 MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 050622-F1 NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for June 22, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to July 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the St. Louis County Sheriff`s office, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Room 103, Duluth, Minnesota in said County and State. DATED: June 16, 2022 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for July 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to November 30, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the St. Louis County Sheriff`s office, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Room 103, Duluth, Minnesota in said County and State. DATED: June 20, 2022 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for November 30, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to January 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the St. Louis County Sheriff`s office, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Room 103, Duluth, Minnesota in said County and State. DATED: November 21, 2022 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for January 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to February 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the St. Louis County Sheriff`s office, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Room 103, Duluth, Minnesota in said County and State. DATED: December 29, 2022 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 050622-F1 (Dec. 31, 2022) 144506