NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTI

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 7, 2019 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $69,190.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Kathleen Marie Dren, a single woman MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., its successors and assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: November 21, 2019 St. Louis County Recorder Document Number: 01368238 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc. Dated: October 21, 2022 Recorded: October 26, 2022 St. Louis County Recorder Document Number: 01454947 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 100039034332211673 Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Quicken Loans Inc. Residential Mortgage Servicer: Rocket Mortgage, LLC COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: St. Louis Property Address: 328 State St, Buhl, MN 55713 Tax Parcel ID Number: 115-0010-01250; 115-0010-01260; 115-0010-01270 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot Fifteen (15), Sixteen (16), and the Southerly 5 feet of Lot Seventeen (17), all in Block Five (5), in the Townsite of Buhl, according to the plat thereof on file in the office of the Register of Deeds in and for St. Louis County, Minnesota, excepting and reserving all portions of the said described lots as lie within thirty-three (33) feet of the South boundary line of the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SW 1/4 of NE 1/4) of Section Twenty (20), in Township Fifty-eight (58), North of Range Nineteen (19) West of the Fourth Principal Meridian and except part taken for street, St. Louis County, Minnesota AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $91,233.98 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: February 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Room 103, Duluth, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 15, 2023, or the next business day if August 15, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: December 20, 2022 MORTGAGEE: Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans Inc. Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 051981-F1 (Dec. 24, 31, 2022; Jan. 7, 14, 21 & 28, 2023) 136738