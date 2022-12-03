NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTI

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: May 4, 2020 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $112,200.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Gregory J Walsh and Sheila R Koste, Husband and Wife MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, its successors and assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: May 21, 2020 St. Louis County Recorder Document Number: 01380481 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: Guaranteed Rate, Inc. Dated: June 29, 2022 Recorded: July 12, 2022 St. Louis County Recorder Document Number: 01447372 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, its successors and assigns Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 101398219002501916 Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC Residential Mortgage Servicer: Guaranteed Rate, Inc. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: St. Louis Property Address: 7997 Shore Dr, Eveleth, MN 55734 Tax Parcel ID Number: 340-0010-03602 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: A parcel of land lying in the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter in Section 20, Township 57 North, Range 17 West of the 4th Principal Meridian lying in the County of St. Louis, State of Minnesota, and more particularly described as follows: Assuming the North line for the above described forty to run north 89° 51` 03” East and beginning at the Northwest corner of said forty; thence run North 89° 51` 03” East for a distance of 257.93 feet; thence South 28° 02` West for 106.37 feet; thence South 35° 32` 16” West for a distance of 242 feet more or less to the shore of Horseshoe Lake; thence Northwesterly along the shoreline for 300 feet more or less to the point of beginning. SUBJECT to previous mineral reservations of record, if any; SUBJECT to easements, restrictions and reservations for record, if any. SUBJECT to an easement for access over the existing roadway, which such easement shall be permanent and shall run with the land, and shall apply to the benefit of the parcels located within the Southwest Quarter of Northeast Quarter, which abut such existing private roadway and its extension. SUBJECT further to an easement for utility purposes over the existing powerline location across said premises. GRANTORS do further grant an easement to grantees, their heirs and assigns, which such easement shall be permanent and shall run with the land, which such easement shall be for access and egress over the existing private roadway that is the extension of the private roadway crossing said premises, running from the premises described herein to State Highway No. 53, located within the Southwest Quarter of Northeast Quarter, Section 20, Township 57, Range 17. Grantors do further grant to grantees an easement for utility purposes over the existing power line location which is the extension of the power line crossing said premises, located within the Southwest Quarter of Northeast Quarter, Section 20, Township 57, Range 17 SUBJECT TO easements, restrictions and reservations of record SUBJECT TO minerals and mineral reservations of record AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $115,395.84 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: November 30, 2022 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Room 103, Duluth, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on May 30, 2023, or the next business day if May 30, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: October 5, 2022 MORTGAGEE: Guaranteed Rate, Inc. Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 051333-F1 NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE The above referenced sale scheduled for November 30, 2022 at 10:00 AM has been postponed to January 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM in the St. Louis County Sheriff`s office, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Room 103, Duluth, Minnesota in said County and State. DATED: November 30, 2022 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Guaranteed Rate, Inc. Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 051333-F1 (Dec. 3, 2022) 127586