NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTI

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 21, 2011 MAXIMUM PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $270,000.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Elizabeth Ann Wawrzonek, a single person MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: September 30, 2011 St. Louis County Recorder Document Number: 01170604 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: Nationstar Mortgage LLC d/b/a Champion Mortgage Company Dated: September 05, 2017 Recorded: September 05, 2017 St. Louis County Recorder Document Number: 01316859 And assigned to: Mortgage Assets Management, LLC Dated: February 08, 2022 Recorded: July 07, 2022 St. Louis County Recorder Document Number: 01446893 Transaction Agent: Not Applicable Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable Lender or Broker: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Residential Mortgage Servicer: PHH Mortgage - Reverse Mortgage Originator: Not Applicable COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: St. Louis Property Address: 9920 Highway 23, Orr, MN 55771-8308 Tax Parcel ID Number: 425-0010-00380 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The land described herein is situated in the State of Minnesota, County of Saint Louis, and is described as follows: Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SE1/4 of NE1/4), in Section Three (3), Township Sixty-four (64), Range Nineteen (19), subject to a Fifty (50) foot easement each side of the center line of Highway No. 23, together with Sixty-six foot (66’) easement Easterly and South of Highway No. 23, for road purposes AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $188,129.19 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Civil Process, 100 N 5 Ave W #103, Duluth, MN 55802 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on January 25, 2024, or the next business day if January 25, 2024 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: December 02, 2022 ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Assets Management, LLC Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A. Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee 7616 Currell Blvd; Ste 200 Woodbury, MN 55125-2296 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 040722F02 (Dec. 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2022; Jan. 7, 2023) 127561