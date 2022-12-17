NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTI

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: December 27, 2006 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $253,150.00 MORTGAGOR(S): John Patrick Nelson and Amy Faye Nelson, Husband and Wife, as Joint Tenants MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Franklin American Mortgage Company, its successors and assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: January 17, 2007 St. Louis County Recorder Document Number: 01040700 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: BAC Home Loans Servicing, LP Dated: March 31, 2010 Recorded: April 15, 2010 St. Louis County Recorder Document Number: 01132714 And assigned to: Bank of America, N.A. Dated: March 2, 2012 Recorded: March 13, 2012 St. Louis County Recorder Document Number: 01182035 And assigned to: LSF9 Master Participation Trust Dated: May 27, 2015 Recorded: June 2, 2015 St. Louis County Recorder Document Number: 01261523 And assigned to: U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust Dated: November 4, 2015 Recorded: November 24, 2015 St. Louis County Recorder Document Number: 01274572 And assigned to: J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp. Dated: February 8, 2018 Recorded: September 4, 2018 St. Louis County Recorder Document Number: 01339851 And assigned to: Wilmington Trust, National Association not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee of OSAT Trust 2021-1 Dated: August 27, 2021 Recorded: February 4, 2022 St. Louis County Recorder Document Number: 01436905 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 10005220003521268 Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Franklin American Mortgage Company Residential Mortgage Servicer: Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: St. Louis Property Address: 9246 Savage Road, Angora, MN 55703 Tax Parcel ID Number: 200-0010-01976 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: The North Three Hundred Feet (N 300`) of West Eight Hundred Feet (W 800`) of the North Half (N 1/2) of the Southwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter (SW 1/4 of NW 1/4), Section Twelve (12), Township Sixty-one (61), Range Nineteen (19) AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $271,111.99 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, 100 North Fifth Avenue West, Room 103, Duluth, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on July 26, 2023, or the next business day if July 26, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: November 28, 2022 MORTGAGEE: Wilmington Trust, National Association not in its individual capacity but solely as Owner Trustee of OSAT Trust 2021-1 Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 051997-F1 (Dec. 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2022; Jan 7, 2023) 126878