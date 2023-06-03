NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Minn. Stat. 580.025, 580.04 Date: May 31, 2023 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described Mortgage: 1. Date of Mortgage: December 22, 2005 2. Mortgagors: Dale Peter Nordberg and Terri Lynn White 3. Mortgagee: CitiFinancial Services, Inc. 4. Recording Information: Recorded on 12/30/2005, as Document Number 01005936, in the Office of the County Recorder of St. Louis County, Minnesota. 5. Assignments of Mortgage: Assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC by written assignment recorded on December 6, 2016 as Document Number 01299458 in the recording office stated in paragraph 4. Assigned to CitiBank, N.A., as Trustee for CMLTI Asset Trust by written assignment recorded on November 3, 2022 as Document Number 01455705 in the recording office stated in paragraph 4. 6. Tax parcel identification number of the mortgaged premises: 185-0130-00930 7. Legal description of the mortgaged premises: Lots Twenty-Seven (27) and Twenty-Eight (28), Block Twenty-Four (24), Proctorknott Magoffins Division. Being an Abstract property. 8. The physical street address, city, and zip code of the mortgaged premises: 325 5th St, Proctor, MN 55810 9. The person holding the Mortgage: is not a transaction agent, as defined by Minn. Stat. 58.02, subd. 30. The name of the residential mortgage servicer and the lender or broker, as defined in Minn. Stat. 58.02 are: Fay Servicing, LLC and Citibank, N.A. as Trustee for CMLTI Asset Trust, respectively. 10. The name of the mortgage originator, as defined in Minn. Stat. 58.02, is: CitiFinancial Services, Inc. 11. The requisites of Minn. Stat. 580.02 have been satisfied. 12. The original principal amount secured by the Mortgage was $74,911.67 13. At the date of this notice the amount due on the Mortgage, including taxes, if any, paid by the holder of the mortgage, is: $65,290.97 14. Pursuant to the power of sale in the Mortgage, the Mortgage will be foreclosed, and the mortgaged premises will be sold by the Sheriff of St. Louis County, Minnesota, at public auction on July 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Sheriff’s Main Civil Office, Room 103, 100 N. Fifth Ave. West, Duluth, MN 55802. 15. The time allowed by law for redemption by Mortgagor or Mortgagor’s personal representative or assigns is 6 months after the date of the sale. 16. Minn. Stat. 580.04(b) provides, “If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, the notice must also specify the date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property redeemed under section 580.23.” If this statute applies, the time to vacate the property is 11:59 p.m. on January 26, 2024. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Name of Mortgagee or Mortgage Assignee: Citibank, N.A. as Trustee for CMLTI Asset Trust Name and address of Attorney for Mortgagee or Mortgage Assignee: Daniel O. Barham, Barham & Maucere LLC, 7209 Haley Industrial Dr. Ste. 210, Nolensville, TN 37135 (June 3, 10, 17 & 24; July 1 & 8, 2023) 230068