NOTICE OF LITIGATION Plaintiff State of Minnesota by the Duluth Preservation Alliance have filed suit in Minnesota’s Sixth Judicial District on October 24, 2022, Case 69DU-CV-22-2279, against The City of Duluth, North Creek Investors II LLC, and Zac NC Asset Investors LLC under the authority of Minnesota Statutes Chapter 116B and 116D, alleging the impairment and destruction of property at 102 – 108 East Superior Street, and failure to follow proper environmental procedures, requesting enjoinment of demolition activities and declaratory relief. (Nov. 30, 2022) 126317