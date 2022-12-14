NOTICE OF INTENDED PROJECTS Independent School District No. 709 - The Duluth Public School District’s 2023 Payable 2024 Levy Certification includes amounts relating to Long-term Facilities Maintenance Revenue to be levied pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 123B.595, subdivision 10. The intended projects and estimated costs impacting the Levy are: FY24 Projects: District Wide - LTFM Compliant in District Employee Salary and Benefits - $1,500,000 District Wide - Health and Safety Management - $200,000 District Wide - Environmental Health and Safety Projects - $200,000 District Wide - LTFM Compliant Maintenance/Repairs - $400,000 District Wide - Deferred Interior Painting - $75,000 Stowe - Wall Finished: Paint Interior - $150,000 Congdon Park - Renovate Playground and Surrounding Play Surfaces - $600,000 Denfeld - Clock Tower Masonry Restoration and Clock Tower Roof Replacement - $535,000 Garfield - Exterior Masonry Repairs - $250,000 OEMS - Turf Replacement - $600,000 Total FY24 Estimated Project Costs: $4,510,000 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 709 Cathy Holman, Purchasing Coordinator (Dec. 14, 2022) 130151