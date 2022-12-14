Notice of Filing for TOWNSHIP ELECTION N

Notice of Filing for TOWNSHIP ELECTION Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Duluth Township, that filing for town office will be held for a two week period beginning Tuesday January 3, 2023 to 5:00 PM January 17, 2023. Affidavits of Candidacy shall be filed with the Town Clerk at the Duluth Township Hall 6092 Homestead Road Duluth, MN 55804 during regular business hours from January 3, 2023 to January 17, 2023 a filing fee of $2.00 will be accepted at this time. Filing will close on January 17, 2023, at 5:00 p.m., the Town Clerk office will be open Tuesday January 17, 2023 as per MN Statute §205.13, subd 1a, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Offices to be filled at the March Annual election are: 2 Supervisor Positions for 3-year terms Nicole A. Chatterson Clerk (Dec. 14, 2022) 128864