NOTICE OF FAA APPROVAL OF A FINDING OF N

NOTICE OF FAA APPROVAL OF A FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT (FONSI)/Record of Decision (ROD) FOR THE Duluth International Airport Hangar 101 Demolition – Emergency Action NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced an approved Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI)/Record of Decision (ROD) for the June 2022 Environmental Assessment (EA) prepared for the Hangar 101 Demolition – Emergency Action (the Action) at the Duluth International Airport, Duluth, Minnesota. The FONSI/ROD indicates that the project is consistent with existing environmental policies and objectives as set forth in the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 and will not significantly affect the quality of the environment. The EA provides information on the emergency action and discussed the potential economic, social, environmental impacts, and mitigation measures, as appropriate, of the demolition of Hangar 101. The purpose of the Action was to demolish and remove Hangar 101.The Action was needed as the Hangar’s dilapidated condition and recent extensive storm damage jeopardized public health and welfare, and airfield and aviation safety at the Airport. The Action resulted in the demolition of Hangar 101 and removed it from the Airport. Prior to the storm damage Hangar 101 was determined to be eligible for listing on National Register of Historic Places and demolishing the hangar resulted in an adverse effect on Hangar 101. However, the Action addressed the overriding concerns for public health and safety at the Airport and met the purpose and need under the emergency action. The adverse effect of the Action will be mitigated through documentation of the historic structure. This will include posting information on the history of Hangar 101 on the Airport’s website and the preparation of a display board that will be posted in the Airport terminal building. The mitigation is documented in a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the FAA, State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), and the Duluth Airport Authority (DAA). The FONSI/ROD and the MOA are attached to the EA. In accordance with the current Council on Environmental Quality regulations, copies of the FONSI/ROD and EA will be available through Monday, January 9th, 2023, at the following locations: • Duluth Airport Authority administration offices, 4701 Grinden Drive, Duluth • Duluth City Hall, 411 West 1st Street, Duluth • Hermantown City Hall, 5105 Maple Grove Road, Hermantown • Duluth Public Library, 520 West Superior Street, Duluth • MNDOT District 1, 1123 Mesaba Avenue, Duluth For further information, contact: Ms. Sheri G. Lares Federal Aviation Administration Dakota Minnesota Airports District Office 2301 University Drive, Bldg. 23B Bismarck, ND 58504 Sheri.lares@faa.gov (Dec. 10, 2022) 129140