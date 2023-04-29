Notice of Election Filings Candidates fo

Notice of Election Filings Candidates for the upcoming City of Duluth Municipal and Independent School District #709 School Board elections must file affidavits of candidacy during the period from May 16 2023 to May 30, 2023: • Mayor • Two City Councilors-at-Large • City Councilor – First District (Precincts 1-7) • City Councilor - Third District (Precincts 14-19) • City Councilor - Fourth District (Precincts 21-27) • City Councilor – Fifth District (Precincts 28-34) Candidates for City offices must file with the City Clerk, 318 City Hall, 411 W. 1st Street, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The filing fee of $20.00 or a petition in lieu of the filing fee must be furnished at the time of filing. Terms expiring are for: One Member of the School Board: At-Large (All Duluth City Precincts, and Townships of Gnesen, Lakewood, Normanna, North Star, City of Rice Lake, and unorganized precincts 2 & 23) One Member of the School Board: 2nd District (Precincts 6, 8-14) One Member of the School Board: 3rd District (Precincts 15-19, and 22-25) Candidates for the School Board must file with the Clerk of the School Board, Suite 108, 4316 Rice Lake Road, Duluth MN, 55811, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The filing fee is $2.00 or a petition in lieu of the filing fee must be furnished at the time of filing. The date for the Primary Election is August 8, 2023 and the date for the General Election is November 7, 2023. Alyssa Denham Assistant City Clerk City of Duluth John Magas Superintendent of Schools Independent School District #709 (April 29, 2023) 219296