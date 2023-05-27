Notice of Dissolution of TP Duluth, LLC Notice is hereby given to all debtors of and claimants against TP Duluth, LLC, a Minnesota limited liability company (“the Company”), organized under the laws of the state of Minnesota pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Chapter 322C. The Company has dissolved and is in the process of winding up affairs. The Company has filed a Statement of Dissolution with the Minnesota Secretary of State All claims against the Company must be present in writing to the Company at DeWitt LLP, 2100 AT&T Tower, 901 Marquette Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55402 to the attention of “Jason E. Engkjer”. Please include copies of any available documentation supporting the claim. Subject to applicable statute of limitations, claims against the company are barred unless an action to enforce the same is commenced within five years after publication of this notice. (May 27, 2023) 227322