NOTICE OF DECORATIVE PRODUCTS SEALED BID AUCTION BY ST. LOUIS COUNTY The sale will be held in Suite 302 of the Government Services Center, in Duluth, 9:30 A.M. on August 3, 2023 The official list of timber tracts and the terms of each contract is available from: St. Louis County Land & Minerals Department Government Services Center, Suite 302 320 West 2nd Street Duluth, MN 55802 (218) 726-2606 www.stlouiscountymn.gov (July 26, 2023) 244266