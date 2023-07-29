NOTICE OF CONTINUATION OF PUBLIC HEARING St. Louis County Board of Commissioners Notice is hereby given that, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, the Board of County Commissioners of St. Louis County, Minnesota, commenced a public hearing to consider the issuance of an Off-Sale Intoxicating Liquor License to The Hideaway Bar Inc. dba The Hideaway Bar, Unorganized Township 61-13. The public hearing will continue on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. at the Mt. Iron Community Center, 8586 Enterprise Dr., Mt. Iron, Minnesota. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MINNESOTA NANCY J. NILSEN, COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER By: Phil Chapman, Clerk of County Board (July 29, 2023) 245356