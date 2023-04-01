NOTICE OF CONFIRMATION OF ASSESSMENTS FO

NOTICE OF CONFIRMATION OF ASSESSMENTS FOR LOCAL IMPROVEMENTS Notice is hereby given that the assessment herein below mentioned has been duly confirmed at a regular meeting of the city council on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, Duluth, MN, and that the same is now due and payable at the office of the city treasurer at any time within 40 days from the date of publication of this notice, and that unless the same is paid or an application is made to the city council signed by the owner of property assessed for an extension of time of payment of same on or before, May 10, 2023, a penalty of ten percent will be added to said assessment. Assessments referred to is as follows: (a) Riverwest Development Contract 2021001 assessable amount $745,527.52 (b) Sanity Sewer Connection at 3607 Piedmont Ave Contract 2023001 assessable amount $10,687.00 Ian B. Johnson, City Clerk (April 1, 2023) 209015