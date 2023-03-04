NOTICE OF CONFIRMATION OF ASSESSMENTS FO

NOTICE OF CONFIRMATION OF ASSESSMENTS FOR LOCAL IMPROVEMENTS Notice is hereby given that the following assessment has been confirmed at a regular meeting of the city council on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, Duluth, MN, and that the assessment is now payable in full at the office of the city treasurer at any time within ninety (90) days from the date of publication of this notice. Alternatively, the assessment may be paid in annual installments, with the first installment due within ninety (90) days of publication of this notice. Each additional installment is due annually, along with interest accrued. A property owner who elects to pay in installments may pay off the entire balance of an assessment, along with any unpaid interest and penalties, at any time. Assessments referred to is as follows: (a) Superior Street Reconstruction Contract 2017004 assessable amount $387,0300 Ian B. Johnson, City Clerk (March 4, 2023) 200323