NOTICE OF CONFIRMATION OF ASSESSMENTS FO

NOTICE OF CONFIRMATION OF ASSESSMENTS FOR LOCAL IMPROVEMENTS Notice is hereby given that the assessment herein below mentioned has been duly confirmed at a regular meeting of the city council on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, Duluth, MN, and that the same is now due and payable at the office of the city treasurer at any time within 40 days from the date of publication of this notice, and that unless the same is paid or an application is made to the city council signed by the owner of property assessed for an extension of time of payment of same on or before, Marcy 29, 2023, a penalty of ten percent will be added to said assessment. Assessments referred to is as follows: (a) Decker Road Reconstruction Contract 2018008 assessable amount $371,175 Ian B. Johnson, City Clerk (Feb. 18, 2023) 195326