NOTICE OF BIDS Notice is hereby given th

NOTICE OF BIDS Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received in the Purchasing Office for Independent School District No. 709, 4316 Rice Lake Road, Suite 108, Duluth, Minnesota 55811, up to and until: Date: THURSDAY, MARCH 2, 2023 Time: 2:30 P.M. For: BID #1314 - PLUMBING LABOR The project consists of providing journeymen and apprentice plumbers to perform work at designated ISD 709 sites for the period of July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024. The bidding documents may be examined and obtained from the Purchasing Office for Independent School District No. 709. Each Bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope, appropriately marked to indicate the work bid upon, and must be addressed to Cathy Holman, Purchasing Coordinator, ISD 709, 4316 Rice Lake Road, Suite 108, Duluth, Minnesota 55811. The right is reserved to reject any or all bids or parts of bids and to waive informalities. No bidder may withdraw his bid for at least forty-five (45) days from the scheduled closing time for the receipt of bids. For additional information, contact Dave Spooner, Manager of Facilities at 218-336-8700 ext, 3232. INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 709 Cathy Holman, Purchasing Coordinator (Feb 15 & 22, 2023) 193007