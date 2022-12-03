NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF LOCAL LODGING TAX FOR CERTAIN UNORGANIZED TOWNSHIPS IN ELY AREA The following resolution adopted by the St. Louis County Board of Commissioners on November 15, 2022, is being published pursuant to the second paragraph of Minn. Stat. § 469.190, subd. 5 (2022): Authorization of Imposition of Local Lodging Tax for Unorganized Townships in the Ely Area and Amendments to Joint Powers Agreement WHEREAS, Minn. Stat. § 469.190 provides for imposition of a local lodging tax of up to three percent (3%) on the gross receipts from the furnishing for consideration of lodging at a hotel, motel, rooming house, tourist court, or resort, other than the renting or leasing of it for a continuous period of 30 days or more; and WHEREAS, St. Louis County has received a request from representatives of the tourism and lodging industry located in the Ely area asking to expand the “Joint Powers Agreement (JPA) for the Collection and Administration of a Local Lodging Tax in the Ely area” (hereinafter, the “Agreement”) to include certain unorganized territory; and WHEREAS, On August 9, 2022, the St. Louis County Board adopted Resolution No. 22-470 making an initial determination that the proposed tax is in the public interest establishing a public hearing on the proposed tax pursuant to the statute; and WHEREAS, The resolution and a notice fixing the date for the public hearing were published for two successive weeks in a newspaper of general circulation within the affected unorganized territory in accordance with the statute; and WHEREAS, On October 11, 2022, and November 15, 2022, the St. Louis County Board held the public hearing. THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, That the St. Louis County Board determines that the proposed tax is in the public interest and authorizes the imposition of a local lodging tax of three (3%) in the following unorganized townships: - 61-12, 61-14, 63-14, 64-14, 65-14, 66-12, 66-13, 66-14, 67-13, 67-14 and 68-14. RESOLVED FURTHER, That, as to each affected unorganized territory, if no valid petition is timely filed in accordance with the statute, or if such petition is timely filed, this resolution is approved by the voters in a reverse referendum in accordance with the statute, then the appropriate County official(s) are authorized to enter into any necessary and proper amendment(s) to the Agreement pursuant to the statute. Commissioner Nelson moved the adoption of the Resolution and it was declared adopted upon the following vote: Yeas – Commissioners Jewell, Boyle, Grimm, Nelson, Jugovich and Chair McDonald – 6 Nays – None Absent – Commissioner Musolf – 1 BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MINNESOTA NANCY J. NILSEN, COUNTY AUDITOR-TREASURER By: Phil Chapman, Clerk of County Board (Dec. 3, 2022) 125932