NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE CAPITA

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PLAN AND ON THE INTENT TO ISSUE CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT BONDS BY THE CITY OF RICE LAKE, MINNESOTA, UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 475.521 Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Rice Lake, Minnesota (the “City”) will conduct a public hearing on Monday, March 27, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at the City Hall, located at 4107 West Beyer Road, Duluth, Minnesota, for the purpose of conducting a public hearing on the City’s proposed Capital Improvement Plan for the years 2023-2027 prepared under Minnesota Statutes, Section 475.521 and the City’s intention to issue bonds in one or more series, in an amount not to exceed $5,000,000 (the “Bonds”) to finance the construction of an addition to the City’s Public Works Building identified in the capital improvement plan and pay a portion of the costs of issuing the Bonds. The payment of the Bonds and interest thereon shall constitute a general obligation of the City secured by the full faith and credit of the City. If a petition requesting a vote on the issuance of the bonds is signed by voters equal to 5 percent of the votes cast in the City in the last municipal general election and is filed with the City within 30 days after the public hearing, the Bonds may only be issued upon obtaining the approval of the majority of the voters voting on the question of issuing the Bonds. A copy of the capital improvement plan is available for inspection in the City Clerk’s Office, City Hall, 4107 West Beyer Road, Duluth, Minnesota 55803. All interested persons may appear and be heard at the public hearing either orally or in writing, or may file written comments with the City Clerk before the hearing. CITY OF RICE LAKE, MINNESOTA /s/ Toni Blomdahl, City Clerk-Treasurer (March 11, 2023) 202448