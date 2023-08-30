NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING FOR VARIANCE APPEALS FROM THE ZONING ORDINANCE FOR ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MINNESOTA Notice is hereby given that the St. Louis County Board of Adjustment will conduct a hybrid virtual and in-person public hearing on Thursday, September 14, 2023 beginning at 10:15 AM, at the Government Services Center, 201 South 3rd Avenue West, Virginia, MN, regarding the following: 1. Jack La Mar, appeal for after-the-fact relief from St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62, Article VI, Section 6.2 B, to allow a second detached principal structure not properly placed on a parcel so the property can be divided at a later date into conforming lots, without variance. The east 800.00 feet of the North 800.00 feet of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, S34, T60N, R15W (Embarrass) - 10:15 AM 2. Len and Luan Gentilini, appeal for relief from St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62, Article III, Section 3.7 to allow an accessory structure at a reduced road centerline setback where 48 feet is required and a reduced right-of-way setback where 15 feet is required. Wilson Memorial Park Plat, Lot 5, Block 1, Sec 9, T57N, R17W (Fayal) - 10:45 AM 3. Troy Persaud, appeal for relief from St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62, Article III, Section 3.2, 3.4 and 3.7 to allow a principal structure at a reduced property line setback where 20 feet is required, to allow a principal structure at a reduced shoreline setback where 75 feet is required, and to allow a principal structure at a reduced road centerline setback where 48 feet is required. The applicant is also requesting relief from St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62, Article IV, Section 4.3 D, to allow a principal structure width facing the water to exceed 40 percent of the lot width when within the shoreline setback. PART OF LOT 2 BEG 611 FT E AND 250 FT N OF SW CORNER RUNNING THENCE N 50 FT THENCE E 155 FT THENCE SLY ALONG THE SHORE OF GRAND LAKE 51 FT THENCE W 144 FT TO POINT OF BEGINNING, S20, T51N, R16W (Grand Lake) - 11:30 AM 4. Roger Miller is requesting after-the-fact relief from St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62, Article IV, Section 4.3, to allow for a second expansion to a nonconforming principal structure where only one expansion is allowed. SE1/4 of SE1/4 - MN POWER LEASE #16-02 ISLAND LAKE RESERVOIR MP 660-0010-04260, S27, T53N, R15W (Unorganized) - 12:00 PM 5. Donna Ohman, appeal for relief from St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62, Article III, Section 3.2, to allow an addition to be located at a reduced property line setback where 15 feet is required and Article IV, Section 4.3 D, to allow an addition to a nonconforming principal structure that will decrease the existing shoreline setback where 75 feet is required, to allow an addition to a nonconforming principal structure outside the shore impact zone to exceed the 400 square feet allowed, and to allow an addition to exceed the maximum height where 25 feet is allowed. Puck’s Point Plat, Lot 10, S8, T69N, R21W (Kabetogama)- 12:30 PM ***This meeting will be open to the public. *** The meeting will be open to the public and live streamed via WebEx, giving the public the opportunity to watch and listen, and even speak to the Board of Adjustment. Please also have the option to listen to the meeting live via telephone. For more information on how to view or participate in the public hearing, please visit the county website at www.stlouiscountymn.gov/departments-a-z/planning-development/land-use. If you have any questions, please contact Donald Rigney, St. Louis County Interim Planning Manager, at rigneyd@stlouiscountymn.gov. Citizens can submit public comments relating to the public hearing using one of the following methods: 1. Preferred method: Email your comments to landuseinfo@stlouiscountymn.gov. Emails must be received by noon on Monday, September 11, 2023, in order to be presented to the Planning Commission and viewed online. 2. Mail your comments to one of the St. Louis County Government Services addresses (located in Duluth or Virginia). Your comments must be received in the mail by Monday, September 11, 2023 in order to be presented to the Board of Adjustment and viewed online. 3. Provide testimony in person the day of the hearing. It is requested that you contact our office if you anticipate in-person attendance. 4. You will also have the opportunity to raise your “virtual hand” while utilizing the WebEx software during the public hearing. To learn more about WebEx, please visit www.webex.com. - E N D — (Aug. 30, 2023) 254682