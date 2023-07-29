NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING FOR VARIANCE APPEALS FROM THE ZONING ORDINANCE FOR ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MINNESOTA Notice is hereby given that the St. Louis County Board of Adjustment will conduct a hybrid virtual and in-person public hearing on Thursday, August 17, 2023 beginning at 9:00 AM, at the Government Services Center, 201 South 3rd Avenue West, Virginia, MN, regarding the following: 1. Joseph Cybert, appeal for relief from St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62, Article III, Section 3.4, and Article IV, Section 4.3 D., to allow a dwelling at a reduced shoreline setback, to exceed allowed structure width facing the water and to exceed allowed height for a structure located between the shore impact zone and the required shoreline setback. Lot: 0095, Soderholm Beach Plat, S36, T63N, R18W (Beatty)- 9:00 AM 2. Ryan Nelson, appeal for relief from St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62, Article IV, Section 4.3 D, to allow a nonconforming principal structure to exceed allowed structure width facing the water, and to exceed allowed height for a structure located between the shore impact zone and the required shoreline setback. PART OF LOT 6 BEG 614 FT S AND 5 FT SW OF SE CORNER OF LOT 2 THENCE SWLY 100 FT THENCE SELY 135 FT THENCE NELY 100 FT THENCE NWLY TO POINT OF BEGINNING, S5, T68N, R19W (Unorganized 68-19) - 9:30 AM 3. Thomas Lundquist, appeal for after-the-fact relief from St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62, Article IV, Section 4.6 A., to allow an attached deck to a nonconforming principal structure that extends toward the water body to exceed 12 feet in depth. ART OF LOT 2 BEG 611 FT E AND 250 FT N OF SW CORNER RUNNING THENCE N 50 FT THENCE E 155 FT THENCE SLY ALONG THE SHORE OF GRAND LAKE 51 FT THENCE W 144 FT TO TO POINT OF BEGINNINGBEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE SHORE OF SAND LAKE 1343 8/10 FT W AND 523 9/10 FT S OF NE CORNER OF LOT 1 RUNNING THENCE N 73 DEG 54 MIN E 300 FT THENCE S 16 DEG 6 MIN E 126 6/10 FT THENCE S 82 DEG 56 MIN W 320 7/10 FT THENCE N 3 DEG 46 MIN W 78 FT ALONG THE SHORE OF SAND LAKE TO POINT OF BEGINNING, S34, T60N, R18W (Unorganized).- 10:00 AM 4. Amy Heikes, appeal for relief from St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62, Article III, Section 3.4, to allow a dwelling at a reduced shoreline setback. SE1/4 of SW1/4 - MN POWER LEASE #12-11 ISLAND LAKE RESERVOIR MP 660-0010-05690, S36, T53N, R15W (Unorganized). - 10:30 AM 5. Ann Chouinard, appeal for after-the-fact relief from St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62, Article III, Section 3.4, to allow a dwelling at a reduced shoreline setback. Lots 4 & 5 of Barrs Lake Plat, S22, T53N, R13W (North Star). - 11:00 AM ***This meeting will be open to the public. *** The meeting will be open to the public and live streamed via WebEx, giving the public the opportunity to watch and listen, and even speak to the Board of Adjustment. Please also have the option to listen to the meeting live via telephone. For more information on how to view or participate in the public hearing, please visit the county website at www.stlouiscountymn.gov/departments-a-z/planning-development/land-use. If you have any questions, please contact Donald Rigney, St. Louis County Interim Planning Manager, at rigneyd@stlouiscountymn.gov. Citizens can submit public comments relating to the public hearing using one of the following methods: 1. Preferred method: Email your comments to Donald Rigney, St. Louis County Interim Planning Manager, at rigneyd@stlouiscountymn.gov. Emails must be received by noon on Monday, August 14, 2023, in order to be presented to the Planning Commission and viewed online. 2. Mail your comments to one of the St. Louis County Government Services addresses (located in Duluth or Virginia). Your comments must be received in the mail by Monday, August 14, 2023 in order to be presented to the Board of Adjustment and viewed online. 3. Provide testimony in person the day of the hearing. It is requested that you contact our office if you anticipate in-person attendance. 4. You will also have the opportunity to raise your “virtual hand” while utilizing the WebEx software during the public hearing. To learn more about WebEx, please visit www.webex.com. (July 29, 2023) 245303