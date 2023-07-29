NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING FOR VARIANCE APPEALS FROM THE ZONING ORDINANCE FOR ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MINNESOTA Notice is hereby given that the St. Louis County Board of Adjustment will conduct a hybrid virtual and in-person public hearing on Thursday, August 10, 2023 beginning at 10:15 AM, at the Government Services Center, 201 South 3rd Avenue West, Virginia, MN, regarding the following: 1. Christopher Soares, appeal for relief from St. Louis County SSTS Ordinance 61 adopted Technical Standards 7080.2150, Subpart 2, Section F, Table VII, to allow a subsurface sewage treatment system installation at a reduced road right-of-way (ROW) setback and a reduced structure setback. That portion of Lot 23 described as follows: Beginning at the Northeasterly corner of said Lot 23, thence running West along the North boundary line of Lot 23 a distance of 100 feet; thence running South a distance of 50 feet; thence running East a distance of 115.57 feet; thence running N17deg17’W a distance of 52.36 feet to the point of beginning, S5, T62N, R16W (Greenwood) - 10:15 AM 2. Bodri Enterprises Inc, appeal for relief from St. Louis County SSTS Ordinance 61 adopted Technical Standards 7080.2150, Subpart 2, Section F, Table VII, to allow a subsurface sewage treatment system installation at a reduced shoreline setback from a Recreational Development lake where a minimum of 75 feet is required. LOT 41 & LOT 42 CLEARWATER PLAT, S27, T62N, R14W (Eagles Nest). - 10:45 AM 3. Melissa Bell, appeal to the Board of Adjustment per St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62, Article VIII, Sections 8.1.E and 8.6, and Article X, Section 10.6.B, and Minn. Stat. § 394.27, Subds. 5–6 (2022), concerning the Director’s administrative determinations for the Conditional Use Permit at 6297 Lavaque Road, Duluth MN 55803 NE1/4 OF NE1/4 EX S1/2 OF NE1/4,EX SE1/4 AND E 330 FT OF NW1/4 OF NE1/4 EX S 400 FT AND EX W 175 FT OF N 380 FT OF S 780 FT AND N 920 FT OF W 330 FT OF E 660 FT OF NW1/4 OF NE1/4 AND W 175 FT OF E 330 FT OF N 380 FT OF S 780 FT OF NW1/4 OF NE1/4 AND PART OF NW1/4 OF NE1/4 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS BEG 920 FT SLY OF NE COR ALONG E LINE OF FORTY THENCE WLY AT RT ANGLES TO E LINE OF FORTY 330 FT THENCE SELY TO A PT ON E LINE 280 FT NLY OF SE COR OF FORTY THENCE NLY ALONG E LINE TO PT OF BEG , S27, T52N, R15W (Fredenberg). - 11:15 AM ***This meeting will be open to the public. *** The meeting will be open to the public and live streamed via WebEx, giving the public the opportunity to watch and listen, and even speak to the Board of Adjustment. Please also have the option to listen to the meeting live via telephone. For more information on how to view or participate in the public hearing, please visit the county website at www.stlouiscountymn.gov/departments-a-z/planning-development/land-use. If you have any questions, please contact Donald Rigney, St. Louis County Interim Planning Manager, at rigneyd@stlouiscountymn.gov. Citizens can submit public comments relating to the public hearing using one of the following methods: 1. Preferred method: Email your comments to landuseinfo@stlouiscountymn.gov. Emails must be received by noon on Monday, August 7, 2023, in order to be presented to the Planning Commission and viewed online. 2. Mail your comments to one of the St. Louis County Government Services addresses (located in Duluth or Virginia). Your comments must be received in the mail by Monday, August 7, 2023 in order to be presented to the Board of Adjustment and viewed online. 3. Provide testimony in person the day of the hearing. It is requested that you contact our office if you anticipate in-person attendance. 4. You will also have the opportunity to raise your “virtual hand” while utilizing the WebEx software during the public hearing. To learn more about WebEx, please visit www.webex.com. (July 29, 2023) 245246