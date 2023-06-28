NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING FOR VARIANCE APPEALS FROM THE ZONING ORDINANCE FOR ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MINNESOTA Notice is hereby given that the St. Louis County Board of Adjustment will conduct a hybrid virtual and in-person public hearing on Thursday, July 13, 2023 beginning at 9:30 AM, at the Government Services Center, 201 South 3rd Avenue West, Virginia, MN, regarding the following: 1. Kelsey Dunaiski, appeal for relief from St. Louis County SSTS Ordinance 61 adopted Technical Standards 7080.2150, Subpart 2, Section F, Table VII, to allow a subsurface sewage treatment system installation at a reduced property line setback. Lot 11, Block 1, Stump Lake South, S23, T55N, R12W (Ault). - 9:30 AM 2. Thomas Partridge, appeal for relief from St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62, Article III Section 3.4, to allow a replacement cabin at a reduced shoreline setback and Article IV, Section 4.3 D, to allow a replacement cabin to exceed the allowed height between the shore impact zone and the required setback. LOT 6, PFEIFERS Plat, S23, T67N, R17W (Crane Lake). - 10:00 AM 3. Robin Meierhoff, appeal for relief from St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62, Article IV, Section 4.3, to allow for a second expansion to a nonconforming principal structure where only one expansion is allowed. SW OF SE LEASE #15-01 MP 660-10-5540, S35, T53N, R15W (Unorganized). - 10:30 AM 4. Todd Fawcett, appeal for relief from St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62, Article III, Sections 3.2 and 3.4, to allow a principal structure at a reduced property line setback and a reduced shoreline setback. Lot 36 of Aerie Lake View Plat, S8, T52N, R18W (Alborn). - 11:00 AM 5. Todd Major and Melanie Wilson, appeal for relief from St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62, Article VI, Section 6.2.B, to allow a second principal structure on a parcel that does not have sufficient area to equal the minimum dimensional standards so the property can be divided at a later date into conforming lots. NE1/4 OF SE1/4 EX N1/2, S8, T52N, R17W (New Independence). – 11:15 AM 6. Peter Cerkvenik, appeal for relief from St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62, Article III, Section 3.7, to allow an accessory structure at a reduced road centerline setback where 48 feet is required. PART OF LOT 1 BEG 250 FT E OF NW CORNER THENCE S 208 FT THENCE SWLY 200 FT THENCE SELY 100 FT THENCE NELY 470 FT THENCE W 138 FT TO POINT OF BEGINNING, S34, T60N, R18W (Unorganized). - 11:45 AM 7. Brandon Houdek, appeal for relief from St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62, Article III, Section 3.7 to allow an accessory structure at a reduced road centerline setback where 48 feet is required and a reduced right-of-way setback where 15 feet is required. PART OF LOT 6 BEG 189 91/100 FT SE OF OLD MEANDER BOUNDARY 4, THENCE N 58 DEG 4 MIN E 220 FT THENCE S 31 DEG 56 MIN E 200 FT THENCE S 58 DEG 4 MIN W 259 5/10 FT THENCE N 15 DEG 22 MIN W 208 66/100 FT TO POINT OF BEGINNING, S10, T57N, R17W (Fayal). - 12:15 PM ***This meeting will be open to the public. *** The meeting will be open to the public and live streamed via WebEx, giving the public the opportunity to watch and listen, and even speak to the Board of Adjustment. Please also have the option to listen to the meeting live via telephone. For more information on how to view or participate in the public hearing, please visit the county website at www.stlouiscountymn.gov/departments-a-z/planning-development/land-use If you have any questions, please contact Donald Rigney, St. Louis County Interim Planning Manager, at rigneyd@stlouiscountymn.gov. Citizens can submit public comments relating to the public hearing using one of the following methods: 1. Preferred method: Email your comments to Donald Rigney, St. Louis County Interim Planning Manager, at rigneyd@stlouiscountymn.gov. Emails must be received by noon on Monday, July 10, 2023, in order to be presented to the Planning Commission and viewed online. 2. Mail your comments to one of the St. Louis County Government Services addresses (located in Duluth or Virginia). Your comments must be received in the mail by Monday, July 10, 2023 in order to be presented to the Board of Adjustment and viewed online. 3. Provide testimony in person the day of the hearing. It is requested that you contact our office if you anticipate in-person attendance. 4. You will also have the opportunity to raise your “virtual hand” while utilizing the WebEx software during the public hearing. To learn more about WebEx, please visit www.webex.com. (June 28, 2023) 237555