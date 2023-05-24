NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING FOR VARIANCE APPEALS FROM THE ZONING ORDINANCE FOR ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MINNESOTA Notice is hereby given that the St. Louis County Board of Adjustment will conduct a hybrid virtual and in-person public hearing on Thursday, June 8, 2023 beginning at 10:15 AM, at the Government Services Center, 201 South 3rd Avenue West, Virginia, MN, regarding the following: 1. Paul Flann, appeal for relief from St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62, Article IV, Section 4.3 D, to allow a second addition to a nonconforming principal structure where one expansion is allowed. INC LOT 14 BLK 2 AND AN UND 1/83 INTEREST IN OUTLOT B, S36, T56N, R15W (Colvin) - 10:15 AM 2. William Hutchins and Kathleen Nyquist, appeal for relief from St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62, Article IV, Section 4.3 D, to allow an addition to a nonconforming principal structure located at a reduced shoreline setback to exceed square footage and height allowed. SE1/4 of SW1/4 - MN POWER LEASE #12-05, ISLAND LAKE RESERVOIR, MP 660-0010-04070, S26, T53N, R15W (Unorganized 53-15) - 10:45 AM ***This meeting will be open to the public. *** The meeting will be open to the public and live streamed via WebEx, allowing the public to watch, listen, and even speak to the Board of Adjustment. Please also have the option to listen to the meeting live via telephone. For more information on how to view or participate in the public hearing, please visit the county website at www.stlouiscountymn.gov/departments-a-z/planning-development/land-use. If you have any questions, please contact Donald Rigney, St. Louis County Interim Planning Manager, at rigneyd@stlouiscountymn.gov. Citizens can submit public comments relating to the public hearing using one of the following methods: 1. Preferred method: Email your comments to Donald Rigney, St. Louis County Interim Planning Manager, at rigneyd@stlouiscountymn.gov. Emails must be received by noon on Monday, June 5, 2023, in order to be presented to the Planning Commission and viewed online. 2. Mail your comments to one of the St. Louis County Government Services addresses (located in Duluth or Virginia). Your comments must be received in the mail by Monday, June 5, 2023 in order to be presented to the Board of Adjustment and viewed online. 3. Provide testimony in person on the day of the hearing. It is requested that you contact our office if you anticipate in-person attendance. 4. You will also have the opportunity to raise your “virtual hand” while utilizing the WebEx software during the public hearing. To learn more about WebEx, please visit www.webex.com. — E N D — (May 24, 2023) 226923