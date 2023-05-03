NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING FOR VARIANCE APPEALS FROM THE ZONING ORDINANCE FOR ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MINNESOTA Notice is hereby given that the St. Louis County Board of Adjustment will conduct a hybrid virtual and in-person public hearing on Thursday, May 18, 2023, beginning at 9:00 AM, at the Government Services Center, 201 South 3rd Avenue West, Virginia, MN, regarding the following: 1. Melissa Bell, Appeal to the Board of Adjustment per St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62, Article VIII, Sections 8.1.E and 8.6, and Article X, Section 10.6.B, and Minn. Stat. § 394.27, Subds. 5–6 (2022), concerning the Director’s administrative determinations for the Conditional Use Permit BG-00012 at 6464 Fredenberg Lake Road, Duluth MN, 55803. NW 1/4 OF NW 1/4, S24, T52N, R15W (Fredenberg). - 9:00 AM ***This meeting will be open to the public. *** The meeting will be open to the public and live streamed via WebEx, giving the public the opportunity to watch and listen, and speak to the Board of Adjustment. You will also have the option to listen to the meeting via telephone. For more information on how to view or participate in the public hearing, please visit the county website at www.stlouiscountymn.gov/departments-a-z/planning-development/land-use. If you have any questions, please contact Donald Rigney, St. Louis County Senior Planner, at rigneyd@stlouiscountymn.gov. Citizens can submit public comments relating to the public hearing using one of the following methods: 1. Preferred method: Email your comments to Donald Rigney, St. Louis County Senior Planner, at rigneyd@stlouiscountymn.gov. Emails must be received by noon on Monday, May 15, 2023, in order to be presented to the Board of Adjustment and viewed online. 2. Mail your comments to one of the St. Louis County Government Services addresses (located in Duluth or Virginia). Your comments must be received in the mail by Monday, May 15, 2023, in order to be presented to the Board of Adjustment and viewed online. 3. Provide testimony in person the day of the hearing. It is requested that you contact our office if you anticipate in-person attendance. 4. You will also have the opportunity to raise your “virtual hand” while utilizing the WebEx software during the public hearing. To learn more about WebEx, please visit www.webex.com. (May 3, 2023) 220317