NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING FOR VARIANCE APPEALS FROM THE ZONING ORDINANCE FOR ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MINNESOTA Notice is hereby given that the St. Louis County Board of Adjustment will conduct a hybrid virtual and in-person public hearing on Thursday, May 11, 2023, beginning at 12:00 PM, at the Government Services Center, 201 South 3rd Avenue West, Virginia, MN, regarding the following: 1. Carl Babich, appeal for relief from St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62, Article III, Section 3.4, to allow a principal structure at a reduced shoreline setback where 100 feet is required. Lots 22 and 23, St. Mary’s Plat in the Town of Fayal, S9, T57N, R17W (Fayal). - 12:00 PM 2. Alan Josephson, appeal for relief from St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62, Article III, Section 3.4, to allow an accessory structure at a reduced shoreline setback where 100 feet is required. LOT 20, BRIAR LAKE SHORES, S14, T53N, R13W (North Star). - 12:30 PM 3. Shane & Rene Roth, appeal for relief from St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62, Article VI, Section 6.2 B, to allow a second principal structure on a parcel that will not be properly placed so the property can be divided at a later date into conforming lots. Lot 1, Block 1, Swanson’s Shore, S34, T62N, R14W (Eagles Nest). - 1:00 PM 4. Thomas Burandt, appeal for relief from St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62, Article IV, Section 4.3 D., to allow an addition to a nonconforming principal structure located within the shore impact zone that will exceed the 200 square feet allowed. LOT 18, INC PART OF VAC LOWER ROLAND RD ADJ, SUNSHINE BEACH, S34, T62N, R14W (Eagles Nest). - 1:30 PM 5. Scott & Susan Packett, appeal for an after-the-fact relief from St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62, Article III, Section 3.4, to allow a principal dwelling to be located at a reduced shoreline setback where 100 feet is required and relief from St. Louis County Zoning Ordinance 62, Article IV, Section 4.3 to allow a dwelling addition to a nonconforming principal dwelling where no additions are allowed. LOT 2, BLOCK 1, BEAR ISLAND SOUTH WEST, S16, T61N, R13W (Unorganized 61-13). - 2:00 PM ***This meeting will be open to the public. *** The meeting will be open to the public and live streamed via WebEx, giving the public the opportunity to watch and listen, and even speak to the Board of Adjustment. Please also have the option to listen to the meeting live via telephone. For more information on how to view or participate in the public hearing, please visit the county website at www.stlouiscountymn.gov/departments-a-z/planning-development/land-use If you have any questions, please contact Donald Rigney, St. Louis County, Senior Planner, at rigneyd@stlouiscountymn.gov. Citizens can submit public comments relating to the public hearing using one of the following methods: Preferred method: Email your comments to Donald Rigney, St. Louis County, Senior Planner, at rigneyd@stlouiscountymn.gov. 1. Emails must be received by noon on Monday, May 8, 2023,in order to be presented to the Board of Adjustment and viewed online. 2. Mail your comments to one of the St. Louis County Government Services addresses (located in Duluth or Virginia). Your comments must be received in the mail by Monday, May 8, 2023 in order to be presented to the Board of Adjustment and viewed online. 3. Provide testimony in person the day of the hearing. It is requested that you contact our office if you anticipate in-person attendance. 4. You will also have the opportunity to raise your “virtual hand” while utilizing the WebEx software during the public hearing. To learn more about WebEx, please visit www.webex.com. (April 26, 2023) 217513